Hundreds storm Hearts’ secretariat to buy tickets for match against Kotoko

Fans massed up at the secretariat for the ticket

• Tickets for the match went out on sale today, June 25, 2021

• Fans trooped to various sale points to purchase the tickets



• Reports indicate the tickets sold out in less than two hours



As anticipation builds ahead of the all-important match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, multitudes of fans have been spotted at the secretariat of Hearts of Oak to buy tickets for the match.



Owing to the safety protocols on the coronavirus pandemic, only 25% of the total capacity of the Accra Sports Stadium will be allowed.



This has led to an increase in demand for the tickets despite their usually high prices.



Hundreds of fans from all walks of life were seen at the secretariat of the club, queueing up to buy the tickets.

The mass up is not only exclusive to the Hearts secretariat as all sales points are literally experiencing similar patronage.



The Accra Sports Stadium and other sale points were overwhelmed by expectant football fans who are prepared to give anything for the game.



Meanwhile it is being reported barely two hours after the tickets were out, they have been sold out. For the first time in a while, Ghana’s most decorated clubs are fighting for the league with both clubs tied with the same points.



Hearts of Oak are leading by virtue of goal difference after having the same goal difference with Asante Kotoko.



Hearts are on a nine-game unbeaten run and Kotoko will look to pull the brakes on them.



