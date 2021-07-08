Hungary supports Newill Academy, Don Bosco Child Protection Centre

The organization and the beneficiaries in a group photograph

Source: GNA

Hungary Helps Program, an international humanitarian organization, has supported the Newill Academy in Koforidua and constructed a sports facility for the Don Bosco Child Protection Centre at Ashaiman in Accra.

It presented a cheque for 7,500,000 HUF ($25,000) to Mr. William Newman, the owner of the Academy, to complete a two-story building to provide quality day-care education for children who suffered social injustices in the area, mainly children of traders, who could not afford to stay at home with them.



A statement issued by the Program, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said starting August 2021, Hungarian volunteers would arrive in Ghana to help complete the building.



The Program also donated €40,000 to Rev Father Michael Karikunnel, the Principal of Don Bosco, to construct a sports complex for the Centre.



The Hungary Helps Program aimed at providing effective support for communities in need with an emphasis on the respect of freedom and culture of the country in question.



The support came after a delegation from the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office and Hungary Helps Agency paid a visit to Ghana in the first week of July.

The delegation was led by Mr. Tristan Azbej, Secretary of State for the Aid of Persecuted Christians and Hungary Helps Program, and Mr. András Szabó, Ambassador of Hungary to Ghana.



The members held a stakeholder meeting with Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, to explore avenues for collaboration and cooperation between Ghana and Hungary.



In the last four years, the Program had enabled about 250,000 people, globally, to remain safe in their homeland or its immediate region instead of migrating.



The statement said Mr. Azbej, together with Mr. Szabó, commissioned and unveiled the Plaque for the sports complex, named after the famous Hungarian Football Coach, Mr. József Ember, whose remarkable work was widely acknowledged in Ghana.



It said Mr. Ember was the first foreign coach of the Black Stars who led the team to its first Africa Cup trophy together with Coach Charles K. Gyamfi.

Mr. Azbej also distributed sports equipment (balls, shoes, T-shirts, and shorts) donated by a premier Hungarian Football Club, Ferencvárosi Torna Club, to the Children of the Don Bosco Child Protection Centre.



"From all indications, this is only the beginning of the support coming from the Hungarian Government through the Hungary Helps Program towards the Centre," Mr. Azbej was quoted as saying.



"A wider collaboration with the Salesian order should be expected after these positive experiences."