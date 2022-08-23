'Hyper' Nico Williams stars in Bilbao’s narrow win against Valencia

Nico in action for Bilbao

Spain-born attacker of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams displayed top form on Sunday when he featured for his club, Athletic Bilbao, in their game against Valencia.

The youngster started alongside his big brother Inaki Williams in the attack of Bilbao yesterday in the matchday 2 encounter of the 2022/23 Spanish La Liga season.



With his pace and energy, Nico Williams was a torn in the flesh of the defense of Valencia throughout the minutes he spent on the pitch.



Although he would score in the second half after an assist from Inaki Williams, the goal was disallowed for offside.

As a result, the talented forward must continue his wait for his first La Liga goal.



On the matchday, a 43rd-minute goal from Alejandro Berenguer propelled Athletic Bilbao to secure a narrow 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.