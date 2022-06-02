I'll get involved in the dialogue on nationality switch - Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton

Technical advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton says that he is getting involved in getting Ghanaian players born abroad to play for the country.

Ghana has been on the trail of a number of young Ghanaian players playing in Europe and elsewhere with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi all on the radar.



The English born trio have all committed themselves to playing for Ghana and will in the coming months switch allegiance in time to play for Ghana at the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Hughton who has a Ghanaian father but played for Ireland is the technical advisor to the Black Stars, a role he was handed in February this year.



"It's something that I'll certainly get involved in the dialogue with," Hughton told BBC Sport Africa.



"This is something the Ghanaian Football Association have been involved in for a while. So on the conversations that I might have, as regards a player that has Ghanaian parentage, the Association are fully aware and also Otto's somebody who is very much on the pulse."

"There are players that are playing outside of Ghana in European countries, predominantly, that do qualify," former Newcastle and Brighton boss Hughton, 63, added.



"The world is changing and there is far more travel between various countries, and far more individuals being brought up in a different country to what they were born in, or their parents were born.



"That is something the FA will always have their finger on. We have to have the best team possible going forward. And if that means opening out the network, then is it is our responsibility to to do that."



