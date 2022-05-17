I'm being victimized because I'm for George Afriyie - Fmr Ashgold Sporting Director

Nana Kwasi Darling

Former Sporting Director of beleaguered Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC, Nana Kwasi Darling says he is a victim of the current regimes victimization of opponents.

Then Sporting director of Ashgold has been handed a 48 months ban from all football-related activities.



He adds that he is very surprised about the verdict of the said committee who sat on the matter.



According to the former Bechem United director, the GFA should stop tarnishing his hard earned reputation and believes that he is being victimized because he belong to the George Afriyie camp.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Nana Kwasi Darling denied the FA claims that he didn’t honour their invitation.

“I’m surprised with the FA ruling. It is never true I didn’t appear before the committee. They should stop tarnishing my image. Are they telling me the people I met there were ghost?



“Maybe, they are doing that to sideline me because the FA elections is close. Everyone knows I am in the camp of George Afriyie, so maybe they don’t want me to campaign for him”



“But I strongly believe Kurt Okraku will not exceed the four-year mandate” he said.