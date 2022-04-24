I'm excited with working with the young players at Dreams FC - Ignatius Osei Fosu

Ignatius Osei Fosu

Ambitious Ghana Premier League side, Dreams Football Club have appointed Ignatius Osei Fosu as their new coach as the season draws to a close.

According to the young gaffer, working with the young players at Dreams FC excites him and also feels excited with the project and brand of the team



He will be in charge of the struggling club till the last nine matches are finished in the league.



The young coach replaces veteran Abdul Karim Zito who has reverted to his role as technical director of the club after stepping in when Serbian Vladislav Viric was sacked in February this year after defeat to Berekum Chelsea.



Osei Fosu started the season with Medeama but was sacked barely after five matches after a poor run of results.



Speaking to the club's media, Ignatius Osei-Fosu he revealed what convinced him to take on the Dreams FC job.

"It is the project and brand that excites me here and I feel that it is bigger and they will make me big."



"What excites me the most is the young players in this squad because everybody I'm a developer and for me, when you see young players at this level, you get excited and want to develop them more and make a career out of them."



"Generally the work will be difficult but with Zito still around and will give every idea and what I have to know about this team so that won't be a problem."



"Dreams FC is a family already and I'm not coming in to implement something new, is about continuation so the consistency will be there. No too much changes and they will be very very good to coach."



"One thing I want to change is the mentality, for me is about winning mentality. In as much as I will want to develop players, I want them to win because you can't develop without aspiring to the greater heights so it is about winning."

His first game will be against King Faisal this weekend at the Theatre of Dreams Park in match-week 26 of the Ghana Premier League.



Although highly rated, Ignatuis Osei Fosu failed to convince in his first big job at Medeama after saving Eleven Wonders from the drop last season.



Dreams FC are currently 13th on the league table just three points above the relegation zone with nine matches to end the season.