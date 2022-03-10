I'm not worried Frank Mbella is not scoring at away games - Kotoko coach

Frank Mbella Etouga

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum has rubbished claims that the Ghana Premier League top scorer Frank Mbella Etouga only scores at home and fires blanks on the road.

The Cameroonian import is currently the leading goal scorer in the league having netted 13 goals so far with his closest being Aduana's Bright Adjei with 12 goals.



Frank Mbella has only scored two of his 13 goals away from home coming in his side's 2-1 win against Dreams FC where he bagged a brace on the day.



He failed to score on Tuesday when Asante Kotoko drew blanks against Bechem United in their match day 19 clash.

Speaking post match, the Kotoko gaffer discounted the relevance of where a goal is scored claiming is not a source of worry for him.



“He scored two on the road, there are some strikers who have not scored a single goal. “So it’s not a worry to me. He is the leading marksman and you think it should be a worry to me?



“It doesn’t matter, once he is scoring he is scoring, every goal is a goal whether home or away is a goal, that is it.” Prosper Narteh Ogum defended.