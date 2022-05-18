0
I'm still pondering on my retirement from football - Abdul-Salam Yakubu

Abdul Salam Yakubu 610x400 Abdul-Salam Yakubu

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Owner and bank roller of Division One League side New Edubiase United, Abdul-Salam Yakubu says that he is still considering whether to retire from football entirely or otherwise.

The veteran football administrator some time ago  announced his decision to quit doing football but says that has been placed on ice with the intervention of some family members but has not ruled out the possibility of quitting football.

Abdul-Salam Yakubu has been in football administration for a while qualifying New Edubiase United to the elite division sometime back before they suffered relegation.

He says that he considered selling his team New Edubiase but realizes that he can not recoup his entire financial outlay into the club if its sold.

“I have never regretted contributing to the development of Ghana football over the years. However, my involvement in the football industry may end after we play our last five matches," he told Asempa FM.

“About 70 percent of my family members supported my decision to retire from the football industry, but 30 percent of them disagreed and directed me to consult with some stakeholders on the action I intend to take, so I am still pondering over the issue," he said.

He added that his club has opened up the New Edubiase  township and also raised the standards of living of youth who play football and adds that he has played his part in the socio-economic development of the area.

“New Edubiase Football Club has contributed in diverse ways to open up the community and also raised the standard of living for the youth who have football skills. I can, therefore, say that I have played my part in terms of the socio-economic development of the community,” he said.

