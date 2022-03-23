I’ve never believed in 'juju' as a footballer- Sammy Kuffour

Former Black Stars player and current management team member Sammy Osei Kuffour

Former Black Stars player and current management team member Sammy Osei Kuffour has said that he has never believed in the power of black magic in football.

Over the years some football analysts and enthusiasts have indicated that black magic known in the local parlance as 'juju' has played a key role in football.



Some say individual players have the protection and 'juju' powers they use in ensuring that they excel during matches.



But Sammy Osei Kuffour who has played football in some of the top leagues in the world believes that football is scientific and not about spirituality.



For him all footballers need is to pray about their matches and work hard on the pitch to win for their country.

“It depends on the individual, when I was playing football I didn’t see those things. You can ask Alhaji Grusah. For me personally no, I’ve not done some before and I will not do some. If God has given you the talent you have to depend on your talent, your ability, hard work, and dedication.”



“It’s either we are praying or we call on a trusted person to pray, someone who is clean in the process towards God because, for me, I won’t agree to the use of juju,” he said on Kessben FM.



Black Stars play Nigeria’s Super Eagles on March 25 in the first leg of the World Cup playoffs.