I adapt to the opponents strengths and weaknesses - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has given Ghanaian a glimpse of what his coaching philosophy is as he says that he varies his game based on the strengths and weakness of the opponent he is facing.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo got his first win after three attempts since taking the Black Stars hot seat in February this year.



The Dortmund assistant coach guided Ghana to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after overcoming Nigeria.



He has since been handed the job on a full time till after the FIFA World Cup in December this year.

Speaking to the press before the Madagascar game which his side won very comfortably, he revealed that he easily adapts based on the qualities of the opponent.



“I adapt to the opponent, I take a close look at the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent, and based on that I play a system so it’s flexible. I have many styles,” added Otto Addo



The Black Stars will on Sunday play against Central African Republic before departing for Japan for the Kirin Cup.