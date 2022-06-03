0
Menu
Sports

I adapt to the opponents strengths and weaknesses - Otto Addo

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has given Ghanaian a glimpse of what his coaching philosophy is as he says that he varies his game based on the strengths and weakness of the opponent he is facing.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo got his first win after three attempts since taking the Black Stars hot seat in February this year.

The Dortmund assistant coach guided Ghana to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after overcoming Nigeria.

He has since been handed the job on a full time till after the FIFA World Cup in December this year.

Speaking to the press before the Madagascar game which his side won very comfortably, he revealed that he easily adapts based on the qualities of the opponent.

“I adapt to the opponent, I take a close look at the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent, and based on that I play a system so it’s flexible. I have many styles,” added Otto Addo

The Black Stars will on Sunday play against Central African Republic before departing for Japan for the Kirin Cup.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Player ratings: How Black Stars players performed against Madagascar
Five things we learnt from Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
Record-breaking events under Akufo-Addo that will go down in history
Sam George's threat to beat Australian High Commissioner pops up
Stones, teargas and warning shots as Wa youth demand release of 'sex tape' floggers
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game