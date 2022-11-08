1
Iñaki, Kudus, Lamptey will be key for Ghana in Qatar – Akonnor

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana’s 4th appearance at the World Cup begins with an uphill task when the Black Stars face off with their Portuguese counterparts.

Ghana is housed in Group H with Portugal, 2 time World Cup winners Uruguay and 2022 World Cup semi-finalists South Korea.

Ghana’s former coach, Charles Kwablah Akonnor believes the addition of Iñaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey to Ghana’s team ahead of the World Cup is a huge boost and can massively impact Ghana’s chances at progressing past the group stage in the upcoming World Cup.

“I think that with the likes of Iñaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus, Tariq Lamptey, Jordan and Andre Ayew, Ghana stands a better chance of performing well”, he opined.

Speaking on Soccer Chat with Fiifi Banson on GHOneTV, he revealed that the conversation to bring Ghanaians born abroad to play for the Black Stars started during his tenure.

“When I was in charge of the Black Stars, we were still trying to “land” Tariq Lamptey, Iñaki Williams so I’m happy now that eventually they agreed to play for Ghana”, he said.

Charles Kwablah Akonnor also touted the credentials and competence of Ghana’s Technical team saying “We have intelligent coaches and technical men to handle the playersamd I strongly believes that we can do something “.

Ghana heads into the World Cup as the lowest ranked side,(currently 61st in the world) and the odds are massively against the Black Stars are Portugal are 9th in the World Rankings, Uruguay are 14th and South Korea are 28th.

