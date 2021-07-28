I almost lost interest to play for Black Stars - Gladson Awako

Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako has revealed he almost gave up on playing for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The former Berekum Chelsea and TP Mazambe forward was impressive in the just ended 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Awako was phenomenal and propelled the club to finish in the top ten of the league log.



Due to his excellent outing, CK Akonnor, who is the head coach of the club invited the 26-year-old ahead of Black Stars final 2020 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.



Awako was introduced to the game against Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium and was lauded by the media and the fans, a game that ended 3-1 in favour of the Black Stars.



According to him, the invitation came to him as a surprise, revealing that he almost gave up on his dreams of playing for the national team.

"I almost gave up on playing for the Black Stars after returned to Ghana," he told Asempa FM.



"The season returned to the Ghana Premier League, the league was cancelled due to coronavirus but after some of my local mates in the league received an invitation to the Black Stars, I promised myself I will work hard to gain an invitation to the team and I was stunned when I finally got a call up to the Black Stars.



He also added that he was impressed with his performance against Sao Tome.



"As a player, I was quite impressed with my performance because that was my first game for the team and from the reactions from the fans, it tells me I did well and I will keep working hard," he added.



Awako was part of the Black Satellites team that won the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Egypt, beating Brazil in the penalty shootout.