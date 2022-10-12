0
I always feel bad about the timing - Asamoah Gyan reflects on 2010 WC penalty miss

Asamoah Gyan Of Ghana 1qw19xhkr9a3o1p09goebxo8h6 Former Black Stars' skipper Asamoah Gyan after missing the penalty against Uruguay

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars' skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has stated that missing Ghana's game-winning penalty in the 2010 World Cup was normal, but he regrets the timing of the miss.

Gyan missed an opportunity to send Ghana to the semi-finals of the World Cup when he missed an extra-time penalty in the quarter-finals against Uruguay.

Gyan reflected on the incident, saying that missing penalties is part of football, but it is the timing that hurts him.

"It's either you miss or you score. Emotionally, what hit me is the time I missed the penalty. If I had scored, that was the end of the game. That it what hurts me. But in terms of the miss itself, it is normal," he told Pure FM.

When they faced Uruguay, Ghana became the third African nation to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

During the game, Sulley Muntari gave the Black Stars the lead with a stunning strike from distance in the first half.

Diego Forlan pulled the South Americans level in the second half as the game headed into extra time.

With a few minutes to end the extra time, Ghana was handed a penalty after Luis Suarez channelled his inner goalkeeping skills to palm away Dominic Adiyiah's goal-bound header.

Asamoah Gyan stepped up and hit it straight to the crossbar. Ghana eventually lost 4-2 on penalties.

