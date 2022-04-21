0
I always knew I will play for Ghana – Alexander Djiku

Alexander Djiku In Smiles Alexander Djiku, Ghanaian defender

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

France-born Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku has stressed that he always knew he would play for the Black Stars.

The centre-back in the last few months has become a key member of the national team of the West African country.

Speaking to ‘So Foot’ in an interview, Alexander Djiku has opened up on why he initially rejected advances from the Ghana FA when he was contacted about the possibility to play for the Black Stars.

According to him, he always knew he would play for Ghana but wanted to sort out his club football issues.

“I first wanted to settle in a club before thinking about the selection. I knew that one day it would happen, I had no doubts, even if it took a few years,” the Racing Strasbourg defender said.

Since making his debut for Ghana in the game against Mali, Alexander Djiku has gone on to win 10 caps.

He was a key player for Ghana when the Black Stars brushed aside Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

