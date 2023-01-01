I always want to give my best for the team – Ghana striker Jordan Ayew insists

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew has disclosed that his focus is to always give his best to his team whenever he is selected to play.

The Black Stars striker was in fertile form on Sunday afternoon when he started for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League contest against Bournemouth.



In a game played at the Vitality Stadium, Jordan Ayew scored the opening goal in the 19th minute and inspired the Eagles to bag the maximum of three points at the end of a deserved 2-0 win.



Speaking in a post-match interview, the Ghana striker said he is elated he played the number 9 role.

“That is my favourite position. I keep on changing but the manager decides where he wants to put me. Anywhere he puts me I give my best," he told Crystal Palace TV after the game.



He further stressed that he is always ready to give his best to his team when selected to play.



“Yeah, it’s a good thing and a bad thing. At the end of the day I am always positive. I always want to give my best for the team,” Jordan Ayew added.