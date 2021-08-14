'I am afraid for Lukaku', mistake to return to Chelsea – Yahaya Mohammed

The Belgian has made a return to the Blues hoping to have a better spell

Ex-Ghana attacker Yahaya Mohammed believes Romelu Lukaku has made a mistake to return to Chelsea.

The Blues completed the signing of the Belgian from Inter for £98 million ($136m), with the striker returning to Stamford Bridge for a second spell after two years in Italy.



The 28-year-old who took in his first stint with the Blues between 2011 and 2014, signed a five-year deal with the European champions that will see him remain in West London until 2026.



However, the Aduana Stars forward believes the move for the towering ex-Manchester United player is not right.



"I really love him so much that they called me Lukaku too in Ghana," Mohammed stated on his official social media account.



"[It] is a mistake for him to move back to where he did [not] make it before. I am really scared for him."



In Lukaku's first stint at Chelsea, he played 10 matches, failing to hit the back of the net. He was loaned to West Bromwich Albion and later on Everton. The latter, later on, made his deal permanent.

In 2017, Manchester United came for his signature, but his inconsistent displays saw him get offloaded to Inter Milan where he became an instant hit, scoring 47 goals in 72 matches.



The Red Devil is optimistic the second stint will be better for him as the Londoners aim at winning the Premier League title this season.



"I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club,’ said Lukaku in a statement on the club's official website. "It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.



"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.



"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully, we can have a lot of success together.



"Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."