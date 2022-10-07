0
I am comfortable at Hamburger SV - Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has disclosed he feels at home in Hamburg. Five goals have already been scored by the attacker in nine competitive games.

Ransford Königsdörffer played the hero with a wonderful super solo in HSV's victory over Hannover 96. The 21-year-old's run was capped by a goal.

"Such a goal doesn't happen that often. It was nice, I was able to help the team. We took three points with us. That is good for our situation," he said after the game.

"It was something special, but I don't want to rest on a goal now,"

The attacker also revealed that Black Stars coach Otto Addo saw his goal and congratulated him.

"He congratulated me," Königsdörffer emphasized.

"I continue to develop. We have a lot of ball possession at HSV. We just do it well as a team. I get good games and try to use them," he added.

The former Dresden player lives with his girlfriend in Lokstedt: "There are not many cities that are better than Hamburg,"

"Sure, I'm satisfied up to this point. If someone had predicted the previous course before season -, I would have signed it. I feel comfortable in the team. Everything is great. There are no problems," he ended.

