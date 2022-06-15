1
Menu
Sports

I am confident that Black Stars will call me for World Cup - Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Mathew Anim Cudjoe Dundee Ghanaian player, Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Matthew Anim Cudjoe eyes Ghana World Cup squad

Anim Cudjoe anticipates Europa league debut

Ghana to play at 4th World Cup

Dundee United winger, Matthew Anim Cudjoe, is confident of landing a Black Stars call-up for the 2022 World Cup.

Matthew Anim Cudjoe was part of Ghana’s under-20 side that won both the WAFU tournament as well as the u20 AFCON in 2021 but has not earned a call-up to the Black Stars unlike his colleagues Dunlad Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Despite not playing a role in the qualification process, Matthew Anim Cudjoe believes that his hard work at club level with the Scottish team would impress the technical team of the Black Stars to include him in the World Cup squad.

“Yes of course [I’ll be called for World Cup]. We [Dundee United] qualified for the Europa League so I’ll be part of the squad. I’m in Ghana training very hard so I have confidence that the Black Stars will call me for the World Cup. I believe in myself so there is no problem. The pitch will decide,” Matthew Anim Cudjoe stated on TV3 NewDay.

“I want to be part of this team [Black Stars] for the World Cup in November. That’s my dream for now so I’m working hard to get there,” he added.

Matthew Anim Cudjoe who played for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League expressed his excitement in seeing his former side win the league this season.

“[Kotoko were] very fantastic because I was watching their highlights and they did very well. I’m proud of the players, the staff and the coaches,” the player stated.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits