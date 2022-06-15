I am confident that Black Stars will call me for World Cup - Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Ghanaian player, Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Matthew Anim Cudjoe eyes Ghana World Cup squad

Anim Cudjoe anticipates Europa league debut



Ghana to play at 4th World Cup



Dundee United winger, Matthew Anim Cudjoe, is confident of landing a Black Stars call-up for the 2022 World Cup.



Matthew Anim Cudjoe was part of Ghana’s under-20 side that won both the WAFU tournament as well as the u20 AFCON in 2021 but has not earned a call-up to the Black Stars unlike his colleagues Dunlad Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



Despite not playing a role in the qualification process, Matthew Anim Cudjoe believes that his hard work at club level with the Scottish team would impress the technical team of the Black Stars to include him in the World Cup squad.

“Yes of course [I’ll be called for World Cup]. We [Dundee United] qualified for the Europa League so I’ll be part of the squad. I’m in Ghana training very hard so I have confidence that the Black Stars will call me for the World Cup. I believe in myself so there is no problem. The pitch will decide,” Matthew Anim Cudjoe stated on TV3 NewDay.



“I want to be part of this team [Black Stars] for the World Cup in November. That’s my dream for now so I’m working hard to get there,” he added.



Matthew Anim Cudjoe who played for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League expressed his excitement in seeing his former side win the league this season.



“[Kotoko were] very fantastic because I was watching their highlights and they did very well. I’m proud of the players, the staff and the coaches,” the player stated.