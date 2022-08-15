I am excited to play under Roberto Boscaglia - Moses Odjer

Moses Odjer

Italian lower-tier side, Calcio Foggia 1920 recently signed Ghanaian international Moses Odjer from Italian Serie B side Palermo FC.

The Ghanaian footballer signed a two-year contract that will bind him to Foggia Calcio 1920 until 30 June 2024.



Odjer introduced himself to the Foggia fans in a live Instagram organized by the Rossoneri club's press office.



“I am happy to be in Foggia. I already knew some players and I immediately became friends with Nicolao, we are building a good group. I am also happy with the coach, who has already trained me in Palermo,” he declared at the opening.

Speaking of the satanelli technician, Odjer outlined a picture of Roberto Boscaglia's person and technical characteristics: “He is a calm and ambitious person. He always trains with high rhythms and he wants his players to always play the ball, never sweeping it: in training, in fact, we try a lot with the ball in the match at the end of the session,"



It was Boscaglia who played a decisive role in the transfer of the Ghanaian midfielder to Foggia: "When the coach called me, I didn't have many doubts. The next day I spoke to my agent and we immediately reached an agreement with Foggia,”