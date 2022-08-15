0
Menu
Sports

I am excited to play under Roberto Boscaglia - Moses Odjer

Immagine1 2 Moses Odjer

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Italian lower-tier side, Calcio Foggia 1920 recently signed Ghanaian international Moses Odjer from Italian Serie B side Palermo FC.

The Ghanaian footballer signed a two-year contract that will bind him to Foggia Calcio 1920 until 30 June 2024.

Odjer introduced himself to the Foggia fans in a live Instagram organized by the Rossoneri club's press office.

“I am happy to be in Foggia. I already knew some players and I immediately became friends with Nicolao, we are building a good group. I am also happy with the coach, who has already trained me in Palermo,” he declared at the opening.

Speaking of the satanelli technician, Odjer outlined a picture of Roberto Boscaglia's person and technical characteristics: “He is a calm and ambitious person. He always trains with high rhythms and he wants his players to always play the ball, never sweeping it: in training, in fact, we try a lot with the ball in the match at the end of the session,"

It was Boscaglia who played a decisive role in the transfer of the Ghanaian midfielder to Foggia: "When the coach called me, I didn't have many doubts. The next day I spoke to my agent and we immediately reached an agreement with Foggia,”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
Related Articles: