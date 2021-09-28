'I am extremely delighted to join the group' - Medeama goalkeeper John Moosie

John Kwadwo Moosie, Medeama SC goalkeeper

Medeama's new signing, John Kwadwo Moosie has expressed his delight after joining the club permanently from Techiman Eleven Wonders on a three-year deal.

Moosie has reunited with his former coach, Ignatius Fosu after leaving the Techiman-based side after four seasons.



He was instrumental for Eleven Wonders last season as they escaped relegation by a whisker.



"I am extremely delighted to be here and join the group. I can’t wait to get to know my teammates and get started," the 28-year-old told medeamasc.com



"The ambition is clear. We want to work hard for this club and achieve something great for the fans".

"It’s exciting to rejoin coach Ignatius and the backroom staff and I will make it count. It’s a collective team effort and we’ll see how it goes."



Moosie made 15 appearances for Eleven Wonders last term.



He captained Berekum Chelsea for many years.