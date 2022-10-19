I am going to work hard and deliver - WAFU Zone B President Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku is now WAFU Zone B President

New WAFU Zone B president Kurt Okraku has stated that he is going to work hard and raise the flag of the zone for the next four years.

Kurt Okraku was re-elected as WAFU Zone B president on Saturday, October 15th at the 15th general assembly of WAFU Zone B. The elective congress was held in Abidjan.



Mr. Okraku went unopposed as no one filed to contest him for the position he has previously held since May 2021 after taking over from Djibrilla Hima Hamidou who stepped down.



The General Assembly is the supreme legislative organ of the football block where key decisions are made for implementation by the WAFU Zone B Secretariat.

“What I will say is and emphasize is that WAFU Zone B will see a lot of changes already I have announced the introduction of two new competitions one will be clubs who placed second in their various leagues in the zone. Previously eight champions competed in the club competitions and there was even nations cup," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"What I see is you will need a lot more money Fifa and Caf supports our work. Clearly with the introduction of new concepts it means we will need a lot more than we currently have. We have to get more sponsorships indeed we will embark on a vigorous maketing plan because that is the only way. Already in the sights of the General Assembly related meetings the whole idea is to find money and bring it into the zone. That is the only way to fund your activities I wont say what we have seen in Ghana that is what you will see here. I know we will work on it and once continue with the hard work we will always deliver,”