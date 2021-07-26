I am going to work with everybody - New GBA boss Neequaye assures

Ghana Boxing Authority president, Abraham Kotei Neequaye

Source: Elizabeth Alhassan, Contributor

Newly elected Ghana Boxing Authority president, Abraham Kotei Neequaye has revealed that he is willing to work with every member of the GBA.

“I am not going to neglect anybody just because I won the election,” Abraham Kotei Neequaye told the media after his swearing at the Trust Sports Emporium which houses the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



“I am willing to tap into the knowledge of all the previous presidents as well as executive members to ensure boxing regains its rightful place in the country.”



Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, an entrepreneur and politician was elected president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in an elective congress held at Accra’s Bukom Boxing Arena last Thursday.



Mr Neequaye, the former CEO of the Baby Jet Promotions, outpointed opponent Henry Manly-Spain with 54 votes to 46 in an outcome that left many observers shocked.



He will spearhead the organization which licenses, sanctions and governs professional boxing in Ghana.

The former second vice-president of the GBA, Neequaye claimed he has got the time to serve the sport that has given Ghana 10 world champions.



The results shocked the favourite Manly-Spain who congratulated the newly-elected president and promised to offer him his support when called upon.



“This is obviously not what I expected but I have to take a back seat and see what the future holds for me in the sport,” Manly-Spain told BoxingAfrica.com.



“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate our new president and everyone who made it a point to be part of this.”



Mr Neequaye previously was former Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association chairman and has managed several big names in the boxing fraternity, including Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe, George ‘Red Tiger’ Ashie, Michael ‘One Bullet’ Ansah, and the popular Brimah Kamoko, alias Bukom Banku,.

Mr Rabone Dodoo and referee/judge Roger Barnor were sworn in as first and second vice-presidents of the GBA, respectively, after running unopposed.



Referees Michael Neequaye, Shadrack Acquaye, Alhaji Muritela Tofik, a promoter and coach Lawrence Carl Lokko were all voted as executive members. Johnny Gordon was not appointed.



The new executive members are expected to meet and announce other co-opted members in the coming days.