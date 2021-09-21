I am here to win trophies with Kotoko - Coach Prosper Ogum boldly proclaims

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Ogum

New Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Ogum has stated his intentions of winning trophies with the club.

The former WAFA coach joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two year deal after parting ways with the Academy boys.



In his first interview with the club's media, Ogum opened up on his playing philosophy and ambitions.



"In the modern game, teams that play nice football put the ball on the turf and build up from the goalkeeper until they score. That system has its designed training and that's what I've carefully mastered and teach my players everywhere I go," he said of his philosophy.



The former Elmina Sharks and Karela United gaffer is yet to win a trophy in his coaching career but insists the Reds will provide him the platform at meet his goals.

"I want Kotoko to play beautiful game that would please everyone who watches the team at training and in games. I want Kotoko to win trophies in my time here as Head Coach," said Ogum.



"I want the team to be disciplined in an unprecedented way; that the players would respect themselves, the supporters, and Management and all these people also respect the players back so the players would know they're important and give their best at training and in game," he added.



The Kumasi-based giants have started preparations for the upcoming season.