'I am not a scout, I am a coach' - Otto Addo clarifies role at Borussia Dortmund

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has dismissed reports that he is only a scout for German-based club Borussia Dortmund.



According to him, he plays a key role in the formational years of players at the club as their top talent coach.



In a quote from Joy Sports, he emphasized that he is very involved with the youth side of Borussia Dortmund.

Otto Addo also revealed that accepted to scout for the national team in 2014 only because he was based in Germany.



“First of all, I am not a scout, I am a coach. I did scouting in 2014 for the Ghana National Team. I joined the national team because I live in Germany so I did the scouting in 2014. After that, I never scouted again so I am working as an assistant, more of top talent coach in charge of…especially the young players at Borussia Dortmund.



“I guide them, I coach them on positional training and I assist the coach during the training during the week and I guide the young players when they go down especially (when) they don’t play in the first team.



“They play for the second team. I guide them, I analyze their games and I talk about the games with young players…that’s very important for us, for Borussia Dortmund to develop their players. They get special feedback from me



“I decide which young player will come up to the first team and can train and play with the first team,” he said.

The Ghana Football Association named Otto Addo as the permanent head coach of the Black Stars until December 2022 - he will lead the senior national team to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.



He combines the role with his duties at Borussia Dortmund after extensive talks between the GFA and the club.



Meanwhile, Otto Addo is reportedly set to sign a new three-year contract at Borussia Dortmund, casting doubts over whether he will continue with the Black Stars beyond the 2022 World Cup.



