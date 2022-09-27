0
I am not bothered with Black Stars form - Coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo Gh (4) Black stars head coach, Otto Addo

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black stars head coach, Otto Addo, says he is not worried about the poor record of the team.

Addo has won just 1 of his 7 games in charge of the national team.

The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach led the Black Stars to secure qualification for the World Cup against Nigeria in March.

The two-legged games ended in a draw but Ghana qualified on the away goal rule.

Since then, Ghana has only managed to beat Madagascar, a 3-0 win in Cape Coast in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The run has included 2 defeats to Japan (4-1) in the Kirin Cup and Brazil (3-0) and draws against the Central African Republic (1-1) and Chile (0-0).

As part of the preparations for the global showpiece in November, Ghana will face Nicaragua in Spain later today in another international friendly.

Asked if the Nicaragua game is a must-win for his team, Addo said: “We are using these matches to try a lot of things, not only on the players but also for my side on systems, so we have to find that together. This is very important for us as a team.

“We have new players in each position we need to integrate and a whole a lot of things and we also want to use these games for everyone to show themselves at the training and also in the games and I am not worried.

“We have to take the right conclusions out of every match and prepare ourselves for the World Cup.”

Kick-off for Ghana vs Nicaragua is 18:00GMT.

Source: footballghana.com
