I am not impressed with my debut performance at USM Alger - Kwame Opoku

USM Alger striker, Kwame Opoku has admitted that he failed to deliver in his debut season due to injuries.

The 24-year-old joined the North African side from Asante Kotoko last season.



Before his move to USM Alger, Opoku netted 8 times for the Porcupine Warriors during the first half of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



However, the lanky forward failed to replicate the same form for the club.



Opoku netted five in 34 matches for the Algerian outfit.



But ahead of the 2022/23 season, Opoku is determined to improve his performance.

“I’m not pleased with my performance this season at USM Alger because of injuries," he told Kumasi-based Abusua FM.



"But I want to do better and repay them for the amount of money paid on me," he added.



Kwame Opoku has not earned an invite to the Black Stars since the sacking of former Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor.