I am not keen on return to Black Stars – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has stated emphatically that his main objective is to return to the field and enjoy himself.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer was reported to have expressed his desire to play for the Black Stars at the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



But the former Sunderland star has denied such reports, claiming he was misquoted,



Speaking to Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Gyan, who is Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup disclosed his main target at the moment is to return to the field.

“At the moment, my main target is to return to the field and enjoy myself. I am not so keen about a return to the Black Stars but if I am still playing and the opportunity comes, I will accept to play” he told Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com.



Gyan has been out of action since leaving Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.