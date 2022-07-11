I am not perturbed over lack of goals - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, has insisted he is not perturbed over the lack of goals for club and country in recent times.

The former Swansea City and Aston Villa forward has struggled to find the back of the net and has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons.



The 30-year-old managed to score three times in 31 appearances last season.



Jordan, however, was on the scoresheet in Crystal Palace’s 5-4 pre-season victory over Millwall on Saturday.



“I’m a player who likes to play football and enjoy the game and I like to make sure that my team also wins the game whether I score or my teammate's score," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.



“So, obviously there is pressure for me to score but it doesn’t bother me at all because the most important thing for me is to enjoy playing football,” Jordan Ayew told Radio Gold Sports.



At the next Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, Jordan Ayew says he is focused on the team’s qualification.

“The most important thing is that we should qualify and after we will see.



“The most important thing is the qualification and we are not yet qualified.



“The most important thing for us is to qualify and when the time comes, it’s far away, we have the World Cup, the qualifications before the AFCON," he added.



Jordan Ayew has 18 goals in 79 international caps for the Black Stars of Ghana.



He is expected to start for the manager, Patrick Vieira when Crystal Palace opens next season’s English Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal in August.



Jordan is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.