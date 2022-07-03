I am not the most gifted player but I always give 100% in training - Denis Odoi

Denis Odoi in action for his club

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi admits he is not the most gifted player but he always gives 100% in training.

Odoi has been cast off as finished or simply not good enough at various periods in his career.



After assisting Fulham to earn Premier League promotion in 2020 under Slavisa Jokanovic, Odoi was benched following the resignation of the attack-minded Serbian manager.



With Fulham's favourite Scott Parker in charge, he played only three times in the Premier League, often from the bench.



Even though he left in February to rejoin Club Brugge in Belgium, he recovered to play a role in The Cottagers' promotion campaign under Marco Silva.

In the 2020 EFL Championship play-off final against Brentford, he played 110 minutes, as Fulham won 2–1 to help the side reach the Premier League once again.



At the end of the 2019–20 season, Odoi had made thirty-nine appearances in all competitions.



“I didn’t expect to have the career I had in total, to have the career I had at Fulham. I think everybody that knows me, especially for the last few years, knows what kind of guy I am,” he says.



“Every day in training, I show up and I give 100%. I work hard. I know the player I am. I am not the most gifted player, but every day I show up 100%. I guess it shows you that with hard work, you can get far,” he adds.