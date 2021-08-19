I am not under pressure to end Ghana's Afcon trophy drought - CK Akonnor

C K Akonnor, Black Stars Head Coach

Ghana head coach CK Akonnor has refuted assertions that he is under intense pressure to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] tournament.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C of the tournament alongside Cameroon, Gabon and Comoros.



Ghana, four times African champions, have failed to win the ultimate since 1982.



Akonnor, speaking after the draw, said he doesn't feel any pressure to win the country's 5th AFCON title.



"I think the draw is okay. I didn't come here [to Cameroon] with expectations of which group I want to be in or not," the former AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko head coach told TV3.



"Nowadays, football is evolving, and so you cannot expect weaker things".



"We are preparing feverishly for the tournament and the world cup qualifiers, and I'm sure we will be ready," he said.

"I am not under any pressure [to win the tournament]. You guys [the media] give me pressure back home, but for me, I don't care."



The Black Stars will open their campaign on January 10 against Morocco, a side that beat them 1-0 in an international friendly in June.



"I think we had a strong friendly [game] with Morocco a few months ago, and thank God they are in our group. It gives us an idea of the opponent. I am thankful to the Ghana FA for organizing the friendly," Akonnor added.



Ghana will face Gabon four days after the Morocco game before concluding their group stage games with a contest against Comoros on January 18 in Douala.



The 2021 Afcon will be staged in Cameroon.