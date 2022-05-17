I am prepared to return to Ghana Premier League - Ex-Black Stars defender Jerry Akaminko

Jerry Akaminko

Former Black Stars defender,Jerry Akaminko says he is eyeing a return to the local topflight for the second time.

The former Hearts of Lions defender has been clubless since parting ways with İstanbulspor in 2019.



With Asamoah Gyan having signed a one-year deal with Legon Cities last season, Sulley Muntari has signed a short-term deal with reigning champions, Hearts of Oak in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.



However, Akaminko, who missed the 2014 World Cup in Brazil due to injury says he is ready to return to the local topflight.



According to him, he does not know the team he will sign for but he is prepared to return to the local topflight.



"With Sulley (Muntari) and Inkoom (Samuel) already playing (for Hearts of Oak), I think it's a good thing and it's giving us hope that we can also play," the 34-year-old told Graphic Sports.

"I think, I will definitely play in the league but I won't be able to tell for which team but I will definitely play in the league," he added.



Akaminko made his debut and scored his first goal with the Ghana national team on June 1, 2012, in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.



