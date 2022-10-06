0
Menu
Sports

I am ready to give my best to help Peterborough excel – Kwame Poku

Kwammn Kwame Poku

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku has expressed readiness to help Peterborough United excel in the ongoing campaign.

Peterborough are currently in the English League One after suffering relegation from the Championship last season.

Kwame Poku, who his scored in Peterborough's victory on the road against MK Dons, playing on the flanks stated his desire to help the club excel this season.

“It doesn’t matter where I play on the field, I am ready to give my best for the team to excel,” Poku stated

Peterborough took the lead through Jonson Clarke-Harris in the third minute of the game.

Kwame Poku increased the lead for Peterborough in the 36th minute with his first goal of the season.

Peterborough goal into the half-time break with a two-goal lead.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US