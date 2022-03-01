I am ready to help GFA secure sponsorships for GPL - Nana Yaw Amponsah

CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has expressed his willingness to assist the Ghana Football Association in securing a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League.



According to him, he would not hesitate to use his expertise in helping the FA secure a lucrative deal for the domestic league when called upon by the Kurt Okraku-led administration.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Nana Yaw Amponsah indicated that the GFA must hold experts in specific fields in high regard if they want to succeed.

“I have always said that people don’t respect expertise. I am part of Ghana Football, so if the GFA is ready to engage me to help get sponsorships for the GPL, why not? I will be ready to assist them in that regard,” the Kotoko CEO said.



The Ghana Premier League has been without a headline sponsor since the Zylofon deal was terminated by the GFA.



Clubs have had to rely on limited funds from TV rights holders, StarTimes.



Since his appointment as Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah has helped the club to sign several sponsorship deals and partnerships.