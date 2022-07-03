I am ready to play in Iraq or Pakistan - Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi

Former Legon Cities goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi

Former Legon Cities goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi has expressed his readiness to continue his playing career in Iraq or Pakistan.

The Medeama SC shot stopper has parted ways with the Royals due to unpaid wages.



Alawa, as popularly known revealed that Legon Cities have not paid him in three months and that he is also owed a signing-on fee.



“Due to an unpaid signing-on fee and three months of salary arrears, I have instructed my management to notify Legon Cities of my intention to terminate the contract. I don’t want to go back to the club,” Antwi told Onua Sports.



“My mother called me for money at some point during the season, but I was unable to provide it due to unpaid salaries. Mum then advised me to leave Legon Cities.

“If I get a better offer in Iraq or Pakistan, I’ll go there. Football is a business.



“I propose that the minimum salary for players in Division Two be GHC1,500, GHC3,000 for Division One, and GHC5,000 in the Ghana Premier League,” he added.



Alawa, as he is affectionately known, joined Legon Cities in September 2021 and helped the club finish in the top half of the Ghana Premier League season that just ended.