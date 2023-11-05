‘I am really very worried’ – Karela United coach Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu after Hearts draw

Karela United coach Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu

Karela United coach, Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu has revealed that he is a worried man after his side failed to pick all three points at the expense of Hearts of Oak on Saturday.

Shaibu’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by the Phobians at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in their matchday 9 premier league clash on Saturday, November 4 2023.



Emmanuel Owusu Boakye shot Karela into an early lead just 6 minutes into the game but Hamza Issah restored parity for Hearts on 40 minutes to ensure that the spoils were shared at full time.



The Pride and Passion are currently in 14th position on the league standings with 9 points and could drop into the danger zone at the end of matchday 9.

This, Shaibu says is something he was hoping to prevent by recording a victory over Hearts of Oak and was left worried when things did not go as planned.



He told StarTimes at full time: "I’m really very worried because we needed the 3 points at all cost to leap from wherever we found ourselves."



Karela are away to Accra Lions for their next game.