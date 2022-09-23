I am very happy with the form of Kudus - Anthony Baffoe

Anthony Baffoe

Anthony Baffoe has stated that he is happy with the form of Ajax and Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player is enjoying a fantastic run for the Dutch champions in a new role up front.



Speaking to 3Sports Anthony Baffoe who is currently in France with the Black Stars indicated that the encounter against star-studded Brazil should serve as a source of motivation.



He also added that he is a big fan of Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu who is part of the newcomers.

"If of all I think in a game like that you don’t need a lot of motivation. You are playing against the Casemiros, the Neymars and you know great players, a team which has a world class reputation. This is a very big motivation, now coming back to our squad I have a lot of confidence in our squad. We have speed in our squad, we have experience mixed with youngsters and we have Avery fantastic coaching team,"



"Tomorrow’s game is quite an interesting and important game how we get our tactics right against a world class team. So I am very eager to see how we will operate. We have a lot of newcomers in the team, Tariq Lamprey, Ambrosius, Inaki, Ransford Königsdörffer etc I could go on with the list,"



"I am very happy with the form of Kudus, Kamaldeen, the Professor, Denis Odoi we have Dede with a lot of experience, we have Jordan with a lot of experience, Djiku, the rock Salisu I am a big fan of him, I was a defender myself. I could mention more and more players but I believe the coaching team surrounded by the head coach Otto Addo are equally quality so I wish we come out with a very positive result mentally, psychologically and as a good motivation,"