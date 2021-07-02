I am warming up for Black Stars call up - Hearts of Oak striker Afriyie Barnieh

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Accra Hearts of Oak player

Accra Hearts of Oak livewire, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has said he is ever ready to play the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The young enterprising forward has been a delight to watch in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



After leading the Black Satellites to win the U-20 CAF Youth Championship in Mauritania early this year, the young forward has improved under Samuel Boadu and has played a key role for the Phobians.



Speaking on his dream to play for the Black Stars, Barnieh reiterated that it is the dream of every player for the senior national.



He stressed that he is ever ready to honour the call up to play for the country.



"I am ever ready to play for the Black Stars," he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

"It is the dream of every Ghanaian player."



"I am warming up for the opportunity," he added.



Barnieh grabbed the headlines by scoring the only goal in Hearts of Oak's 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko last week at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Afriyie signed for Hearts of Oak in January 2020 ahead of the 2019–20 Ghana Premier League.



He made his debut on 19 January 2020 in a 2–1 away win against Liberty Professionals.