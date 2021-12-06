I am yet to discover my best form at Arsenal - Thomas Partey admits

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has admitted he is yet to discover his best form for Arsenal.

The 28-year-old who joined the Premier League side from Athletico Madrid in a deal worth 45 million pounds has failed to produce the quality the club were expecting due to injuries



Partey has, however, come under pressure due to his sluggish performance.



Speaking following their defeat to Manchester United last week Thursday, the midfielder said he is yet to get to his best form for the club.



“I think the team came out to win, we did everything we could, we played well, we created a lot of chances and I think that we were unlucky,” Partey said in an interview with arsenal.com.

“They scored two goals and then a penalty. The team tried to improve, go forward and look for a goal, for the equaliser, but in the end, it’s football, we have to forget about this game, we have to think of our next game, we have to do better and also to win.



“The team is improving, each and everyone is doing our best. For me, I have to keep on doing my best, keep trying, keep improving, try to come back to my best, because the team needs me, the team needs us.



“I think we’re improving each day and it’s gonna be good. If we want to be at the top it’s normal that we have to fight, we have to be under control and try to win the games," he added.



Partey will be hoping to help Arsenal to record a win when they travel to Everton on Monday night football.