‘I apologize for losing my temper; violence doesn’t reflect my personality’ – Eto’o

Angry Eto'o in cap violently attacked the Algerian YouTuber

Following Brazil’s 2022 World Cup match against South Korea on Monday, Cameroon Football Federation chief, Samuel Eto’o was captured in a “violent altercation” with a spectator.

A viral video appeared to capture Eto’o, 41, kneeing a spectator in the face during the World Cup in Qatar.



The incident happened outside Stadium 974 in Doha following Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea in the round of 16.



On Tuesday, Eto’o released a statement on his social media accounts acknowledging the occurrence. It said: “On December 5, after the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter.



“I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident.



“I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29 March in Bilda, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence.

“During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject.



“I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria’s defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport.



“All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent jurisdictions have been rejected.



“I therefore call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs.



“To Fennecs’ (Cameroonian) fans, I wish that they find peace and manage to overcome the disappointment of a painful defeat, now behind us.”