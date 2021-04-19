I apologized to Akufo-Addo over his Bawumia choice – Busia’s sister

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The appointment of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as running mate to then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appears to have turned out so well that, a member of the New Patriotic Party who initially opposed the move has revealed apologizing to now President Akufo-Addo over his choice.

Ama Busia, a sister of Kofi Abrefa Busia has conceded being wrong with her initial reaction to the appointment of Bawumia as Akufo-Addo’s partner.



She disclosed in an interview with Okyeman TV that Bawumia has proven his critics wrong and deserves a chance to lead the NPP.



“Dr. Bawumia has paid his dues to the New Patriotic Party. I told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that if I ever opposed his selection of Dr. Bawumia as running mate, he should please forgive me,” she said.



She described Bawumia as ‘gem’ who has exceeded expectations as Vice President.



“That young man [Bawumia] is a gem. I hold Dr. Bawumia in high esteem and have unwavering faith in him” Madam Ama Busia said during the interview.

"When it comes to Bawumia, let me stand up for him. He has performed so well as Vice President and I say no Vice President has worked so hard and performed better than him in Ghana," said Madam Ama Busia.



Maybe in future, we will see one, but he has been the best so far."



"He has made the job easier for Nana. While Nana is focused on the political side, Bawumia is also focused on the economic side. He has really done well and you have to give praise where praise is due."



"He has worked so hard, which I really appreciate. I commend him and his team, which he leads. It is a very powerful team; Osafo Marfo, Ken Ofori Atta and the rest."