I believe Joseph Wollacott is Ghana’s current No.1 goalkeeper - Fatau Dauda

Ex-Ghana goalie, Fatau Dauda

Ex-Ghana goalie Fatau Dauda has indicated that he believes Joseph Wollacott has taken over as the number-one goalkeeper for the Black Stars.

According to him, the Charlton Athletic goalkeeper will be the one to start for Ghana today if the 2022 FIFA World Cup is starting in Qatar.



“We all know that when Richard Ofori was injured, Wollacott came in and we did well against Nigeria home and away.



"I think if the tournament starts now, I know he [Wollacott] is our number 1," former Black Stars shot-stopper Fatau Dauda said while speaking to TV3 in an interview.

Joseph Wollacott marked his Black Stars debut just last year. He has managed to do enough to earn the trust of the current technical team of the national team.



He was the preferred option for Ghana during the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon and pulled off some fantastic saves during the clash against Nigeria in the final playoff for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.