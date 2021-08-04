I believe in my teammates to win the FA Cup – Kofi Mensah

Ashantigold S.C

Ashantigold SC goalkeeper, Kofi Mensah, has reposed confidence in his teammates to do their very best to win this year’s MTN FA Cup trophy against Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Miners secured a place in the 2021 MTN FA Cup Final after thumping Berekum Chelsea 4-1 at the semi-finals last Sunday at the Cape-Coast Stadium.



Mensah who manned the posts for the Miners put up an excellent display to keep his team in the game whilst the game was level in regulation time before Ashgold ran riot in extra time.



Speaking after securing a berth in the final, Mensah told FMIG, he believes in his teammates and is confident they’ll do what it takes to win the ultimate on Sunday.

“I believe in my team. We have a very good team but it’s just because of some mistakes we couldn’t compete in the league,” Kofi Mensah told FMIG.



“But as we’re playing in the FA Cup final we know very well that we’ll do everything to win the FA Cup,” Mensah added.



Ashgold will take on Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the final of the 2021 MTN FA Cup.