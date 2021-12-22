I believe this group of players can help us win the AFCON - Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac, Black Stars coach

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac says he is confident in his squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Serbian trainer named a 30-man provisional squad on Tuesday at the Ghana FA headquarters.



Ghana is hoping to end its 40-year AFCON title drought in next month’s tournament.



Milovan Rajevac is optimistic the materials available to him can help end Ghana’s wait for the AFCON title after three decades.



“This is the group of players I believe can help us win the AFCON2021”, Milovan Rajevac said after announcing his provisional squad.



The Black Stars will open camp in Doha on Thursday, December 23, 2021.



The team will train in Doha for three weeks before travelling to Cameroon for the tournament.

Full Squad:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)