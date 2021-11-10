'I believe we will beat Kotoko' - Gold Stars coach Michael Osei

Michael Osei

• Michael Osei hopeful of beating Kotoko

• Both Kotoko and Bibiani Gold Stars are unbeaten



• Kotoko attempt a third consecutive win of the season



Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei is confident of beating Asante Kotoko SC in the Ghana Premier League's (GPL) week three fixture at Dun's Park on Friday.



Kotoko hold a 100 per cent record after two games in the GPL and thus leads the table with 6 points.

Hence, the former Kotoko manager expects a challenging game but is optimistic about carrying the day.



"We've noticed that Kotoko have started very well this season. I had the opportunity to watch them last weekend alongside my technical team. We saw that they are a very good side, but we are also a strong side, and our team is jelling very well," he said.



"It will be an interesting game and very difficult game, but I believe that [we will defeat them]. I don't want to brag. Let's wait for Friday and see what happens," he concluded.



Bibiani Gold Stars have also had a good start to what is their top-flight debut season, beating Berekum Chelsea at home and picking a point away to Medeama.