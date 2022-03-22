I believe we will beat them to qualify for World Cup - Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu

Nigeria football legend Nwankwo Kanu

Nigeria football legend Nwankwo Kanu is optimistic the Super Eagles can defeat the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.



The Black Stars have dominated the Super Eagles in the last 14 years and have not lost against them in any competitive match.



But despite the history between the two neighbouring countries, the former Arsenal star is confident, coach Augustine Eguavoen can lead the Nigerians to qualify for the World Cup.

“We have a good team to qualify us for the World Cup but technically we must be careful, we must not judge them (Ghana) based on how they fared at the AFCON in Cameroon,” he stated.



“It’s going to be crucial and I believe we will beat them to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The team will do us proud,” Kanu added.



The Blacks Stars have met the Super Eagles in 49 games and have won 21 games, drawn 18 and lost 10.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the 1st leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the 2nd leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.