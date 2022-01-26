I blame Milovan Rajevac for Ghana’s shameful exit in the AFCON - George Afriyie

Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie

Milovan Rajevac appointed as Akonnor’s replacement

Ghana knocked out of AFCON 2021



Milovan reportedly sacked as Ghana coach



Former Black Stars management committee chairman, George Afriyie has blamed coach Milovan Rajevac for Ghana’s disastrous performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars finished bottom of Group C with just a point from 3 matches in a group featuring Morocco, Gabon, and debutantes Comoros at the AFCON 2021.



Following the exit, the Serbian tactician is reportedly on his way out of the Black Stars following a directive by the Sports Ministry to the Ghana Football Association.

According to George Afriyie, it is a good call because Milovan failed to take responsibility despite being provided with everything he needed.



“In our game what was keeping Milovan Rajevac from doing substitutions when you have five substitutions in the game to do”, George Afriyie said on Happy 98.9FM.



He added; “look at his changes, not playing the home-based players and others. I haven’t heard anybody complain that the government didn’t provide or the team lacked anything. The coach has to take responsibility for the failure.”



The Ghana Football Association are yet to announce the official dismissal of the coach.