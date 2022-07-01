1
Menu
Sports

I came back to help promote the GPL - Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom6789 Samuel Inkoom, Hearts of Oak defender

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom says his return to the domestic top-flight is also to boost the image and brand of the league.

Inkoom joined Hearts of Oak mid-way in the season as a free agent and played a key role for the side in the just-ended season.

The former FC Basel right-back helped Hearts of Oak to win the MTN FA Cup as they came from behind to beat Bechem United 2-1 in the final at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Inkoom registered an assist in the game to help The Phobians defend their FA Cup title.

Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports, Samuel Inkoom stated some big stars returning to the league such as Asamoah Gyan (Legon Cities), and Sulley Muntari (Hearts of Oak) among others influenced his decision to come back home.

“Me coming back to the Ghana Premier League, I also wanted to help”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari have all returned and helped boost the image of the league and it will also go a long way to attract sponsors.

“I also decided to come back to also help promote the league as well. We as players shouldn’t leave it to just the Ghana Football Association in promoting the league”.

Source: happyghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
ABA Fuseini jabs Akufo-Addo government
Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF
Mahama outlines five solutions to avert economic catastrophe
Russian Embassy 'schools' Ghanaian press
Oppong-Nkrumah confirms hardship Ghanaians are going through
The former political giant who is now a demo 'Kingpin'
Prof Aning praises John Mahama
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo