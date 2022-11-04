I can't say if Ghana will win the trophy - Richard Kingston

Richard Kingston

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Kingston, says he can't assure fans that the Black Stars will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In 2010, the Black Stars became the third African country to get to the round of eight of the World Cup. The former Ghanaian goalkeeper, now 44, is aiming to make history in Qatar as a member of the coaching staff.



The 2022 World Cup will kick off on the 20th of November and end on the 18th of December. Ghana is in Group H with South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



“We all have different feelings and different dimensions, you know, but me personally I have belief in the team,” Kingston, who was Ghana’s number one at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, said.

“I cannot assure you that we are going to win the trophy, but I am hoping that we will go more than the quarterfinals, so that I Richard Kingston, as the goalkeepers’ trainer, can set a new record,”



The Black Stars of Ghana will play an international friendly game against Switzerland before flying to Doha, Qatar.