I can do better than some players in Black Stars – Enock Adu Kofi

Ghanaian midfielder, Enoch Adu Kofi has rated himself above than some crop of players in the current Black Stars squad.



Enock Adu who has not been called up to the national team since making his debut against South Africa in 2016 disclosed that he often feels disappointed when he is overlooked by the national team handlers.

According to the former AIK player, he feels he can play better than some players whenever he watches the Black Stars in action.



“Sometimes when you are watching you can see that you can do better than someone in the squad, you feel it but very disappointed. I am hoping and still ready,” Enock Adu said on TV3.



“I have a great career because winning the league and playing the Champions League alongside Pirlo, Lampard, Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo, I am proud of myself,” the 31-year-old said.