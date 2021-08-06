I can help Asamoah Gyan regain fitness in 2 weeks - Totti Laryea

Source: Hot FM

A Ghanaian physical trainer, Francis Totti Laryea popularly known as Totti Laryea has revealed that he can easily help former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan to regain his fitness within two weeks if given the opportunity.

Asamoah Gyan who returned to the Ghana Premier League after signing a one-year deal in October, 2020 with Legon Cities failed to live up to expectations due to injuries.



He was physically out of condition and all attempts by his physical trainers to help him regain his fitness proved unproductive.



Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals failed to find the back of the net or assist with a goal after making three Premier League appearances for the Royals in the just ended league despite his fine scoring record prior to joining the club.



But speaking in an exclusive interview on 'Hot Focal Sports', on Hot 93.9FM, Totti Laryea said he can easily help the 34-year-Old Asamoah Gyan to regain his fitness.



According to Totti Laryea, the former Black Stars captain is not getting the powerful endurance he needs to regain his fitness from his physical trainers

"The kind of endurance Asamoah Gyan needs to regain his fitness, he is not getting it from his physical trainers...people think Asamoah Gyan is grown but he is not...He only needs powerful endurance," Totti Laryea told the host Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja.



He continued,"I'm the one who helped Gladson Awako to regain his fitness ...I will use only 45 minutes everyday within two weeks to bounce Asamoah Gyan back...I will not take him to the gym nor the beach but i will use ball works to help him gain stamina in order to play very well again".



"You see, most people underrate me when I tell them I am a physical trainer because of my physical presence; I don't have muscles..but Asamoah Gyan should take my words seriously...I can help him to regain his fitness."



